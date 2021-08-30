Zoom Video Communications EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $1.02B (+53.7% Y/Y) beats by $29.73M.
  • Press Release
  • Shares -6.24%.
  • Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue up 131% year over year.
  • Operating margin of 28.8% and non-GAAP operating margin of 41.6%.
  • FCF was $455.0 million, compared to $373.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.
  • 3Q22 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.015B and $1.020B (consensus $1.01B) and Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.07 and $1.08 (consensus $1.09).
  • FY22 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.005B and $4.015B (consensus $4.00B); and Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $4.75 and $4.79 (consensus $4.66).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.