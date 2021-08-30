Zoom Video Communications EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue
Aug. 30, 2021 4:09 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor40 Comments
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $1.02B (+53.7% Y/Y) beats by $29.73M.
- Press Release
- Shares -6.24%.
- Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue up 131% year over year.
- Operating margin of 28.8% and non-GAAP operating margin of 41.6%.
- FCF was $455.0 million, compared to $373.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- 3Q22 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.015B and $1.020B (consensus $1.01B) and Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.07 and $1.08 (consensus $1.09).
- FY22 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.005B and $4.015B (consensus $4.00B); and Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $4.75 and $4.79 (consensus $4.66).