ReneSola EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue
Aug. 30, 2021 4:12 PM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.11 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPADS of $0.10 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $18.53M (-29.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.22M.
- FY 2021 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $90-$100M vs. consensus of $97.64M; the company raises its gross margin outlook to exceed 30%, compared to prior guidance of over 25%.
- For the third quarter of 2021, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $19 to $21M vs. consensus of $26.93M and gross margin in the range of 36% to 40%
- Shares -1%.
- Press Release