ReneSola EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue

Aug. 30, 2021 4:12 PM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.11 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPADS of $0.10 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $18.53M (-29.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.22M.
  • FY 2021 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $90-$100M vs. consensus of $97.64M; the company raises its gross margin outlook to exceed 30%, compared to prior guidance of over 25%.
  • For the third quarter of 2021, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $19 to $21M vs. consensus of $26.93M and gross margin in the range of 36% to 40%
  • Shares -1%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.