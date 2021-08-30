Tradeweb appoints new CFO

Aug. 30, 2021 4:12 PM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sara Furber has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW).
  • Furber will assume the role on September 7, 2021 and become a member of the executive leadership team. She will succeed Robert Warshaw, who is leaving the company.
  • Most recently, Furber was CFO at U.S. equity exchange operator IEX Group.
  • In other news, Tradeweb reaffirmed its full-year 2021 guidance, expecting capital expenditures and capitalization of software development between $49M - $53M; and adjusted expenses between $565M - $580M.
