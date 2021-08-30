Ansys to acquire optical imaging system provider Zemax

Aug. 30, 2021 4:24 PM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is acquiring Kirkland, Washington-based Zemax, a provider of high-performance optical imaging system simulation.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition will expand Ansys' solution offering, giving users comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for simulating next-generation optical and photonics products.
  • Ansys will offer customers a comprehensive solution for simulating the behavior of light in complex, innovative products – ranging from the microscale with the Ansys Lumerical photonics products, to the imaging of the physical world with Zemax, to human vision perception with Ansys Speos.
  • Ansys entered into the definitive agreement to acquire Zemax with EQT Private Equity, the company's current owner.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.