Ansys to acquire optical imaging system provider Zemax
Aug. 30, 2021 4:24 PM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is acquiring Kirkland, Washington-based Zemax, a provider of high-performance optical imaging system simulation.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The acquisition will expand Ansys' solution offering, giving users comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for simulating next-generation optical and photonics products.
- Ansys will offer customers a comprehensive solution for simulating the behavior of light in complex, innovative products – ranging from the microscale with the Ansys Lumerical photonics products, to the imaging of the physical world with Zemax, to human vision perception with Ansys Speos.
- Ansys entered into the definitive agreement to acquire Zemax with EQT Private Equity, the company's current owner.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.