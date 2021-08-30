Veon gains after revenues, EBITDA return to growth in Q2

Aug. 30, 2021 4:25 PM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) wrapped the day up 1.9% after its second-quarter revenues topped high-end analyst expectations, and the company boosted expectations for full-year revenue and EBITDA.
  • The Russia-focused carrier saw its headline revenue and EBITDA return to growth, and the core Beeline Russia operation saw increases in total revenue, service revenue and EBITDA.
  • Total revenues rose 9.2% to $2.07 billion (up 11.3% in local currency). Of that, mobile and fixed service revenues were up 7.4% to $1.93 billion.
  • And of that, mobile data revenues rose by double digits, up 16.7% to $724 million.
  • Attributable net income dipped 35% to $101 million
  • And EBITDA rose by 8.7% to $879 million, though margin slipped 0.2 percentage points to 42.6%.
  • Equity free cash flow swung to a gain of $63 million from a year-ago outflow of $36 million.
  • For the full year, the company is raising expectations for revenue growth (now expected in the high single digits) and for EBITDA (mid- to high-single digit growth on a local currency basis).
  • Share are up another 0.9% after hours.
  • Conference call to come tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.
