Sinopec racks up $6B H1 profit on rebounding oil prices, demand
Aug. 30, 2021 1:13 PM ETChina Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sinopec (SNP +4.1%) says it swung to a 39.15B yuan ($6.05B) net profit for the first six months of 2021, thanks to a recovery in fuel demand and a rebound in oil prices, after posting a 23B yuan loss in the year-ago period marked by the impact of COVID-19.
- The Chinese group's six months of revenues rose 22.1% Y/Y to 1.26T yuan.
- Sinopec's H1 crude oil production fell 1.5% Y/Y to 138.15M barrels, but its natural gas output rose 13.7% to 582.6B cf; also, it processed a total of 126.1M metric tons of crude oil, up 13.7% Y/Y, and ethylene production improved 11.9% to 6.46M metric tons.
- Capex for the half-year came in at 57.94B yuan, only abut a third of the group's full-year investment plan of 167.2B yuan.
- Sinopec also said it plans initial spending of 30B yuan on developing hydrogen energy by 2025, with a goal of having 200K metric tons of annual capacity for hydrogen refueling by 2025.
- Sinopec said recently it added another 34B cm of proven reserves at its Zhongjiang natural gas field, lifting total known natural gas reserves in the Sichuan Basin past 106B cm.