Sinopec racks up $6B H1 profit on rebounding oil prices, demand

Silhouette oil rig
TebNad/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sinopec (SNP +4.1%) says it swung to a 39.15B yuan ($6.05B) net profit for the first six months of 2021, thanks to a recovery in fuel demand and a rebound in oil prices, after posting a 23B yuan loss in the year-ago period marked by the impact of COVID-19.
  • The Chinese group's six months of revenues rose 22.1% Y/Y to 1.26T yuan.
  • Sinopec's H1 crude oil production fell 1.5% Y/Y to 138.15M barrels, but its natural gas output rose 13.7% to 582.6B cf; also, it processed a total of 126.1M metric tons of crude oil, up 13.7% Y/Y, and ethylene production improved 11.9% to 6.46M metric tons.
  • Capex for the half-year came in at 57.94B yuan, only abut a third of the group's full-year investment plan of 167.2B yuan.
  • Sinopec also said it plans initial spending of 30B yuan on developing hydrogen energy by 2025, with a goal of having 200K metric tons of annual capacity for hydrogen refueling by 2025.
  • Sinopec said recently it added another 34B cm of proven reserves at its Zhongjiang natural gas field, lifting total known natural gas reserves in the Sichuan Basin past 106B cm.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.