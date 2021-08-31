Mesoblast EPS beats by $0.38
Aug. 31, 2021 12:21 AM ETMesoblast Limited (MESO)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.38.
- Royalty revenues on sales of TEMCELL® HS Inj. in Japan increased by 10% Y/Y to $7.2 million.
- “During this calendar year we made significant progress in both regulatory and clinical outcomes for our lead product candidate, remestemcel-L, after experiencing a disappointing set-back last year” said Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive of Mesoblast. “We are pleased with recent recommendations by FDA’s CBER to meet with the review team and address remaining CMC items for remestemcel-L in the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children. Additionally, our most recent meeting with the FDA has provided clarity on the pathway towards an emergency use authorization for remestemcel-L in the treatment of COVID ARDS.”
- Cash on hand of $136.9M as of June 30, 2021.