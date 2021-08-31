European markets mixed after China misses PMI
Aug. 31, 2021 4:53 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- London -0.10%. Mortgage approvals 75.2k vs 79.0k expected.
- France +0.07%. Q2 final GDP +1.1% vs +0.9% q/q prelim
- Germany +0.52%. August unemployment change -53.0k vs -34.0k expected.
- Investors await Eurozone August preliminary CPI figures. Euro area annual inflation is estimated to jump sharply this month, with higher figures anticipated across the region, driven by a multitude of factors from base effect adjustments (German VAT reduction in 2H 2020 and energy price developments) adding to rising cost pressures due to supply chain disruptions.
- U.S. futures steady after Nasdaq closed 0.9% higher yesterday.