Orphazyme reports 1H results; reaffirms full year guidance
Aug. 31, 2021 5:37 AM ETOrphazyme A/S (ORPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH): 1H GAAP EPS of -DKK 13.27.
- Revenue of DKK 13.15M
- Press Release
- The company maintains its revised outlook for 2021, as published on June 18, 2021. Operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of DKK 700 -720 million; net operating loss is anticipated to be in the range of DKK 670–700 million; and our cash position at year-end 2021 is anticipated to be ~DKK 50 million. We anticipate reaching net revenues of between DKK 30 and DKK 40 million by year-end December 31, 2021.