KBR secures plastics recycling projects from PKN ORLEN
Aug. 31, 2021 6:11 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: SA News Team
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) bags a feasibility study contract by PKN ORLEN to evaluate plastics recycling projects in Central Europe utilizing KBR's Hydro-PRT℠ technology.
- In addition, the Companies have signed an LoI to collaborate on the development of future projects.
- "This contract represents an important milestone for KBR and PKN ORLEN to assess the long-term potential of this breakthrough technology," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "We are confident that Hydro-PRT will enable PKN ORLEN to achieve its corporate ESG and decarbonization objectives."