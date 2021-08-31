AB SKF buys Swedish consulting firm, Rubico
- Rubico Consulting AB specialises in visualisation and analysis of signal data.
- The commercial terms were not revealed.
- Victoria Van Camp, President, SKF Technology (OTCPK:SKFRY): "Rubico's expertise in signal processing enhances our existing technology base, spanning from traditional IoT hardware to the latest in edge computing. The patented edge algorithm developed by Rubico simplifies and automates analysis of machine data and is an enabler for wireless, energy efficient systems. We look forward to engaging the Rubico team in the development of SKF's proprietary fiber optic-based load sensing, a technology already being piloted in the north of Sweden."