AB SKF buys Swedish consulting firm, Rubico

SKF Canada building in Scarborough, Toronto.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Rubico Consulting AB specialises in visualisation and analysis of signal data.
  • The commercial terms were not revealed.
  • Victoria Van Camp, President, SKF Technology (OTCPK:SKFRY): "Rubico's expertise in signal processing enhances our existing technology base, spanning from traditional IoT hardware to the latest in edge computing. The patented edge algorithm developed by Rubico simplifies and automates analysis of machine data and is an enabler for wireless, energy efficient systems. We look forward to engaging the Rubico team in the development of SKF's proprietary fiber optic-based load sensing, a technology already being piloted in the north of Sweden."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.