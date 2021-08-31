American Woodmark EPS misses by $0.78, misses on revenue
Aug. 31, 2021 6:35 AM ETAmerican Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 misses by $0.78; GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.85.
- Revenue of $442.58M (+13.5% Y/Y) misses by $18.74M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 43.1% Y/Y to $32.1M or 7.3% of net sales, compared to $56.4 million, or 14.5% of net sales, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.
- Effective May 1, 2021, the company changed its accounting method for inventory costing for inventories which previously utilized a last-in, first-out ("LIFO") basis to a first-in, first-out ("FIFO") basis. All prior periods presented have been retrospectively adjusted to apply the effects of the change.
- "Assuming our current sales level, we expect the impact of confirmed pricing actions to increase in the second half of fiscal 2022 to over $25 million per quarter," said Scott Culbreth, President and CEO.