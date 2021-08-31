Amyris acquires influencer marketing agency MG Empower
Aug. 31, 2021 7:15 AM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) has acquired MG Empower for undisclosed sum.
- Founded by Maira Genovese in 2017, MG Empower is the influencer marketing and digital innovation partner to some of the world's most influential brands, including Amyris, Bumble, Chopard, StarzPlay, Deliveroo and TikTok Bytedance.
- MG Empower has generated multimillion-pound annual revenues, doubling consecutively year-on-year for the past three years.
- MG Empower will operate as an independent entity within Amyris, Inc. and will continue to serve and expand its broad portfolio of international clients.
- Founder Maira Genovese will assume the role of President, and John Melo, Director, President & Chief Executive Officer at Amyris and Anne Myong, will join MG Empower as directors.