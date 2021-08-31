Spire Global pops on NOAA contract to deliver satellite weather data

  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) secures the follow-on order to provide commercial radio occultation weather data for the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration's ('NOAA') operational Numerical Weather Prediction models.
  • NOAA will be purchasing Level 0 and Level 1 RO profiles from Spire. The order, which runs for six months, will provide 3,000 radio occultation profiles per day, out of Spire's constellation’s capacity of more than 10,000 profiles per day.
  • The order represents the most significant volume of commercial weather data purchased by NOAA under the Commercial Weather Data Buy Program.
  • Shares +6% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.