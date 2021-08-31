Spire Global pops on NOAA contract to deliver satellite weather data
Aug. 31, 2021 7:17 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: SA News Team
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) secures the follow-on order to provide commercial radio occultation weather data for the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration's ('NOAA') operational Numerical Weather Prediction models.
- NOAA will be purchasing Level 0 and Level 1 RO profiles from Spire. The order, which runs for six months, will provide 3,000 radio occultation profiles per day, out of Spire's constellation’s capacity of more than 10,000 profiles per day.
- The order represents the most significant volume of commercial weather data purchased by NOAA under the Commercial Weather Data Buy Program.
- Shares +6% premarket.