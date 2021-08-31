CDC: Novavax vaccine participants fully vaccinated two weeks after second dose
Aug. 31, 2021
- The CDC says that participants in Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.
- The Novavax vaccine has not been authorized or approved by the FDA, nor has it been recommended by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
- Novavax is planning to submit data for Emergency Use Authorization in the both the U.S. and EU in Q4.
- The vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, demonstrated 90% overall efficacy in the phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial.