Enthusiast Gaming blazes strong in Nielsen study on Twitch viewership
Aug. 31, 2021 7:21 AM ETEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ:EGLX) says it has collaborated with Nielsen on an innovative new study to measure the total social reach and Twitch viewership of Enthusiast Gaming’s Luminosity Gaming e-sports audience.
- The development could be important for EGHIF as measurement of the esports segment of the audience by Nielsen helps completes independent third-party verification and assessment of the company's entire platform and provides brands with trusted data for partnership decisions.
- Enthusiast Gaming commissioned Nielsen to perform the custom study of Luminosity Gaming for the period of July 1 - July 31 and found that Luminosity Gaming reaches over 132M followers across all social platforms globally and has surpassed 1B all time views globally on Twitch. Luminosity Gaming maintained the top position for hours watched during the period of the study on Twitch globally.
- Enthusiast Gaming is up 0.68% premarket to $4.42, which is below the IPO pricing level of $5.75 per share.