ANI Pharma trades higher on FDA acceptance of sNDA for Purified Cortrophin Gel
Aug. 31, 2021 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) has added ~9.0% in the pre-market after the company announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) for Purified Cortrophin Gel (“Cortrophin Gel”) for review.
- The regulator is expected to decide on the sNDA before October 29.
- “With a PDUFA target action date of October 29, 2021, we are one step closer to bringing a much-needed product to patients and healthcare providers,” remarked CEO of ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP), Nikhil Lalwani.
- “We look forward to further productive engagement with the FDA, and in parallel, we are focused on preparations for the launch of Cortrophin Gel,” he added.
- Purified Cortrophin Gel was previously approved in the U.S. for several indications, including multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and nephrotic syndrome (NS).
- The company submitted the sNDA for Purified Cortrophin Gel on June 29.