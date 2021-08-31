AC Immune surges after reporting mid-stage data for Alzheimer’s candidate
Aug. 31, 2021 7:59 AM ETAC Immune SA (ACIU), RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) has added ~63.7% in the pre-market after announcing that its partner Genentech unit of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) informed the company of the results for semorinemab from a Phase 2 study involving patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
- Per the topline data, the Lauriet study, a placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of semorinemab, has met one of its co-primary endpoints.
- At week 49, semorinemab has led to a statistically significant reduction in cognitive decline from baseline by 43.6% compared to placebo (p<0.0025), as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale, Cognitive Subscale, 11-item Version (ADAS-Cog11).
- But the study has not met the second co-primary endpoint indicating that there was no effect on reducing the rate of functional decline from baseline, as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living (ADCS-ADL).
- The investigational anti-tau monoclonal antibody has shown an acceptable safety profile with no unexpected safety signals, the company said.
- Genentech is advancing semorinemab in the open label portion of the study, and top-line data are expected to be submitted for a presentation at the CTAD conference (Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference) in November.
In September 2020, AC Immune (ACIU) announced that semorinemab failed to meet the primary endpoint in a mid-stage study involving early stage Alzheimer's patients.