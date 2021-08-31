AC Immune surges after reporting mid-stage data for Alzheimer’s candidate

Aug. 31, 2021 7:59 AM ETAC Immune SA (ACIU), RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments

Alzheimers Concept Horizontal
travellinglight/iStock via Getty Images

  • AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) has added ~63.7% in the pre-market after announcing that its partner Genentech unit of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) informed the company of the results for semorinemab from a Phase 2 study involving patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
  • Per the topline data, the Lauriet study, a placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of semorinemab, has met one of its co-primary endpoints.
  • At week 49, semorinemab has led to a statistically significant reduction in cognitive decline from baseline by 43.6% compared to placebo (p<0.0025), as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale, Cognitive Subscale, 11-item Version (ADAS-Cog11).
  • But the study has not met the second co-primary endpoint indicating that there was no effect on reducing the rate of functional decline from baseline, as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living (ADCS-ADL).
  • The investigational anti-tau monoclonal antibody has shown an acceptable safety profile with no unexpected safety signals, the company said.
  • Genentech is advancing semorinemab in the open label portion of the study, and top-line data are expected to be submitted for a presentation at the CTAD conference (Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference) in November.

  • In September 2020, AC Immune (ACIU) announced that semorinemab failed to meet the primary endpoint in a mid-stage study involving early stage Alzheimer's patients.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.