Alliance Data Systems stock upgraded at BofA after recent stock slide
Aug. 31, 2021 8:22 AM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)SP500By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Investors can expect solid execution to continue for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and the stock's recent underperformance makes it attractive, BofA Securities says.
- BofA is boosting its rating to Buy from Neutral, keeping the price target at $121 after 23% decline, compared with an 8% gain in the S&P (SP500), since the start of June.
- ADS is up 2.5% in premarket trading.
- "Core business trends remain generally favorable. During its 2Q earnings, ADS reiterated full-year guidance for receivables, revenue and expenses, while improving credit loss guidance," analyst Mihir Bhatia writes in a note.
- "A key question we have got from investors is what a post-LoyaltyOne spin ADS looks like," Bhatia says. "Assuming the spin-off is completed by 12/31/21, a $750M of term loan debt repayment, $8M of corporate expense savings and no other changes to our forecast, we estimate ADS Card Services standalone 2022 EPS would be $10.07. This is about 84% of our current ADS estimate of $12.03 which includes both Card Services and LoyaltyOne."
- Credit card metrics overall improved in July, with household balance sheets in good shape.