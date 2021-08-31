Hot Stocks: ZM, STNE fall on earnings; SPCE rises on analyst note; PFGC, APPS climb on index reshuffling
Aug. 31, 2021 8:38 AM ETZM, STNE, SPCE, PFGC, APPSBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provided the centerpiece of Tuesday's pre-market trading. The video-conference provider dropped sharply after its Q2 earnings report included a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.
- Earnings news also dragged down StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), which fell in pre-market after announcing a quarterly loss.
- Looking at some of the pre-market gainers, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) ticked higher thanks to a positive analyst note. Meanwhile, Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) both advanced on changes in the S&P MidCap 400 index.
Decliners
- Zoom (ZM) topped expectations with its Q2 results, but it also issued a disappointing forecast for Q3. The company projected quarterly EPS of $1.07 to $1.08 compared to analysts' $1.09 consensus.
- ZM was one of the standout companies of the pandemic as businesses around the world shifted to remote work and Zoom calls during COVID restrictions. However, market watchers are concerned as to whether the company can maintain its momentum in the post-COVID environment.
- Weighed down by the soft forecast, ZM plunged nearly 13% before the bell.
- StoneCo (STNE) also lost ground following the release of its quarterly results. Shares declined nearly 6% in pre-market action.
- STNE announced a loss for its latest quarter compared to a profit in the same period last year. The Brazilian fintech complained of "short-term headwinds" as it reported revenue that dropped 8% year-over-year.
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) got a boost from a bullish analyst comment. Jefferies initiated coverage of the space tourism company with a Buy rating. The company also assigned a price target of $33, seeing strong space demand and a total addressable market as high as $120B.
- SPCE advanced nearly 3% in pre-market action to trade at $25.67. A rally from those levels to Jefferies' price target would imply a gain of about 29%.
- Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Digital Turbine (APPS) climbed in pre-market trading on word of their impending addition to the S&P Midcap 400. Stocks often get a boost when they are added to a major index because funds tied to that index must purchase shares.
- PFGC advanced about 4.5% on news, while APPS rose 9%.
