Hot Stocks: ZM, STNE fall on earnings; SPCE rises on analyst note; PFGC, APPS climb on index reshuffling

Aug. 31, 2021 8:38 AM ETZM, STNE, SPCE, PFGC, APPSBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provided the centerpiece of Tuesday's pre-market trading. The video-conference provider dropped sharply after its Q2 earnings report included a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.
  • Earnings news also dragged down StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), which fell in pre-market after announcing a quarterly loss.
  • Looking at some of the pre-market gainers, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) ticked higher thanks to a positive analyst note. Meanwhile, Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) both advanced on changes in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Decliners

  • Zoom (ZM) topped expectations with its Q2 results, but it also issued a disappointing forecast for Q3. The company projected quarterly EPS of $1.07 to $1.08 compared to analysts' $1.09 consensus.
  • ZM was one of the standout companies of the pandemic as businesses around the world shifted to remote work and Zoom calls during COVID restrictions. However, market watchers are concerned as to whether the company can maintain its momentum in the post-COVID environment.
  • Weighed down by the soft forecast, ZM plunged nearly 13% before the bell.
  • StoneCo (STNE) also lost ground following the release of its quarterly results. Shares declined nearly 6% in pre-market action.
  • STNE announced a loss for its latest quarter compared to a profit in the same period last year. The Brazilian fintech complained of "short-term headwinds" as it reported revenue that dropped 8% year-over-year.

Gainers

