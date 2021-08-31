Digital Turbine upgraded at Canaccord on improved valuation
Aug. 31, 2021 8:38 AM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Highlighting the company's improved value proposition, Canaccord Genuity upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $80 to $95.
- Analyst Austin Moldow notes that the firm downgraded AAPS late last year "as valuations across the industry became frothy, the post-pandemic pop started to normalize, and competitive intensity ticked up."
- The company has now gotten stronger with its transition into "a full phone lifecycle monetization engine" thanks to the addition of in-app advertising, which grew the total addressable market.
- Moldow notes that Digital Turbine's valuation has "become more reasonable" and the fundamentals have improved up to justify the valuation.
- Digital Turbine shares are up 9.4% pre-market to $56.10.
- The company is also rallying on the news late yesterday that Digital Turbine will join the S&P MidCap 400 index.