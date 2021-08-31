America First Multifamily Investors sells Vantage at Bulverde
Aug. 31, 2021 8:47 AM ETAmerica First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) sold Vantage at Bulverde, a 288-unit market rate multifamily property located in Bulverde, TX, on Aug.26.
- The Partnership's investment in the property was originated in March 2018 and it earlier contributed equity totaling ~$8.6M; post the sale, the Partnership's equity investment in the Property Owner was redeemed.
- On closure, the Partnership received net cash of ~$18.9M and will recognize investment income of ~$1.4M, gain on sale of ~$6.9M, realize ~$0.13 of net income per Beneficial Unit Certificate, basic and diluted, from the sale in Q3.
- It will also realize cash available for distribution of ~$0.13/BUC, basic and diluted, from the sale in Q3.