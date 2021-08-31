Financial Institutions acquires North Woods Capital Benefits

Aug. 31, 2021 8:48 AM ETFISIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) announces the acquisition of assets of North Woods Capital Benefits by the company’s insurance subsidiary SDN on August 2, 2021.
  • “This acquisition expands our employee benefits business and adds important expertise in employee benefits and human resources consulting. Bill and Sarah share our strong commitment to providing clients with innovative and comprehensive solutions and we welcome them to our organization.” said Martin K. Birmingham, President and CEO.
