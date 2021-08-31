IntelGenx completes initial shipment of CBD Filmstrips under Heritage Cannabis partnership
Aug. 31, 2021 8:52 AM ETIntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT)CANNBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Drug delivery company IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) has completed an initial shipment of CBD Filmstrips as part of its partnership with Heritage Cannabis.
- The CBD Filmstrips were produced at IntelGenx’s manufacturing facility under Canadian GPP conditions and will support Heritage Cannabis' Canadian market launch of its "CB4 Control" branded product.
- Umar Syed, President of the Medical Division at Heritage Cannabis, said, "We are proud that the CB4 Control filmstrips, based on IntelGenx’s Versafilm® platform, help comprise our new Opticann suite of branded products. We continue to believe the future of the oral cannabinoid market will be dominated by products based on innovative technologies such as VersaFilm® that are proven to deliver rapid and better absorption in a convenient dosage form."