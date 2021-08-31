BrewBilt Manufacturing inks distribution agreement for sales in EU and UK

Aug. 31, 2021 8:56 AM ETBBRWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCPK:BBRW) signs an exclusive distribution agreement with South Pacific Traders Oy to distribute BrewBilt Manufacturing brewery equipment throughout the EU and UK.
  • South Pacific Traders is a Finnish corporation that has agreed to purchase a 10-bbl brewhouse and 20-bbl fermentation tanks from the company at a discounted price to use as a showroom brewery in Finland for brewery equipment customers in the EU and UK.
  • Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, South Pacific Traders will be issued $500,000 of the company’s series A preferred stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.