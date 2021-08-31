BrewBilt Manufacturing inks distribution agreement for sales in EU and UK
Aug. 31, 2021 8:56 AM ETBBRWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCPK:BBRW) signs an exclusive distribution agreement with South Pacific Traders Oy to distribute BrewBilt Manufacturing brewery equipment throughout the EU and UK.
- South Pacific Traders is a Finnish corporation that has agreed to purchase a 10-bbl brewhouse and 20-bbl fermentation tanks from the company at a discounted price to use as a showroom brewery in Finland for brewery equipment customers in the EU and UK.
- Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, South Pacific Traders will be issued $500,000 of the company’s series A preferred stock.