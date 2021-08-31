AFC Gamma finances Missouri's cannabis operator with $23M credit facility
Aug. 31, 2021
- AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) announces lending of $23M to medical cannabis operator - BeLeaf Medical - for expansion of its cultivation facilities in Missouri.
- BeLeaf plans to use the credit facility to ramp up its production capabilities three of its existing facilities - Lakefront, Jonesburg and Cherokee - and purchase he Jonesburg cultivation facility.
- "We believe BeLeaf is well-positioned to utilize its first-mover status to take advantage of the many opportunities in the state," says AFC's CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum.
- AFC will hold the entire credit facility, consisting of a term loan backed by a first-lien mortgage on BeLeaf’s Jonesburg facility.
