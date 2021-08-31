AFC Gamma finances Missouri's cannabis operator with $23M credit facility

Aug. 31, 2021 8:57 AM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) announces lending of $23M to medical cannabis operator - BeLeaf Medical - for expansion of its cultivation facilities in Missouri.
  • BeLeaf plans to use the credit facility to ramp up its production capabilities three of its existing facilities - Lakefront, Jonesburg and Cherokee - and purchase he Jonesburg cultivation facility.
  • "We believe BeLeaf is well-positioned to utilize its first-mover status to take advantage of the many opportunities in the state," says AFC's CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum.
  • AFC will hold the entire credit facility, consisting of a term loan backed by a first-lien mortgage on BeLeaf’s Jonesburg facility.
  • Press Release
  • Read more about the company in the contributor's Brad Thomas article "AFC Gamma: Getting Into The Weeds," rating the stock Very Bullish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.