Housing price continues to accelerate at record pace in June: Case-Shiller HPI
Aug. 31, 2021 9:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- June S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
- HPI Composite: -20 (S.A.) +1.8% M/M vs. +1.7% consensus, +1.8% prior.
- HPI Composite: -20 (N.S.A.) +2.0% M/M vs. +1.8% consensus, +2.1% prior.
- HPI Composite: -20 (N.S.A.) +19.1% Y/Y vs. +18% consensus, +17.0% prior.
- Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in June. Phoenix led the way with a 29.3% year-over-year price increase, followed by San Diego with a 27.1% increase and Seattle with a 25.0% increase. All 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending June 2021 versus the year ending May 2021.
- “June 2021 is the third consecutive month in which the growth rate of housing prices set a record, says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI.