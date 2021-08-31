OLB subsidiary DMint to go live with first cryptocurrency data centers in mid-September

  • DMint, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB), expects its first batch of cryptocurrency data centers to come live in mid-September 2021.
  • The centers, located in Bradford, Pennsylvania, will initially house around 1000 miners, generating around $3M for the 4th quarter of 2021 revenue. DMint plans to increase capacity to ~24,000 miners over the next two years.
  • OLB announced the formation of DMint earlier this month. The operations plan for DMint to build out data centers and utilize ASIC machines to mine cryptocurrency with underutilized energy.
