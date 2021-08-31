Genasys nabs $1.8M LRAD systems order in APAC region
Aug. 31, 2021
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) received a $1.8M long-range communication systems order from a country in Southeast Asia.
- The LRAD systems are scheduled to be deployed by homeland securityfor border security, law enforcement and public safety applications.
- "This order was cultivated and facilitated by the regional sales office we opened in Singapore earlier this year," CEO Richard S. Danforth commented.
- In spite of government funding and COVID challenges in the Asia Pacific, the company is established and well-positioned in the region to drive stronger hardware and software sales in FY22.