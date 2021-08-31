Five9 shares slump 15% after Zoom's outlook disappoints

Aug. 31, 2021 9:06 AM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)ZMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Screen of multiple work colleagues on video call
Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • It was a case of guilt-by-association Tuesday, as Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares slumped more than 15% on reaction to Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) disappointing third-quarter forecast.
  • Last month, Zoom agreed to acquire Five9 in an all-stock deal valued at $14.7 billion. Zoom, one of the highest flying stocks during the Covid-19 pandemic, reported second-quarter results yesterday that topped Wall Street estimates for revenue and profit, but its guidance suggested a slowdown could be coming.
  • Zoom (ZM) said that it expects its third-quarter earnings to be between $1.07 and $1.08 a share, which missed analysts forecasts for a profit of $1.09 a share. Wall Street reacted to the outlook by driving Zoom's (ZM) shares down 16% out of the gate on Tuesday.
  • The companies requested a streamlined Federal Trade Commission review of their proposed tieup, but the FTC denied that request on Monday.
