Amerant Bank selects Alloy to automate identity verification in customer onboarding
Aug. 31, 2021 9:08 AM ETAmerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB), AMTBBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alloy, the leading identity decisioning platform for banks and fintech companies, has announced Amerant Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) will be leveraging its technology to automate the identity verification process when onboarding customers.
- In addition to implementing Alloy's API service for its online operations, Amerant Bank will be among the first to use the technology within branches, allowing team members to access Alloy's holistic dashboard to onboard customers in-person.
- "By streamlining a traditionally manual onboarding process, we can create a frictionless experience for applicants while reducing exposure to fraud," said Tommy Nicholas, CEO and co-founder of Alloy.