Hyliion Holdings launches enhanced version of hybrid powertrain
Aug. 31, 2021
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) says it will be unveiling an improved model of its Hybrid system at the American Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California today.
- The Hyliion Hybrid eX is called an updated version of Hyliion’s sustainability-focused hybrid powertrain. The Hybrid eX is said to offer fleets a lighter solution that is easier to install, service and operate. Improvements based off customer response include a simpler, more rugged design with a consolidated battery box that aims to significantly streamline the installation process and reduced net system weight, allowing for greater payload. The new e-axle is expected to improved efficiency.
- "The launch of the enhanced version of our Hybrid powertrain is a major milestone in our Hybrid commercialization process and reflects the ongoing work we are doing to innovate for the benefit of commercial fleets and the environment," says Hyliion (HYLN) CEO Thomas Healy,
- HYLN +0.46% in premarket trading to $8.76.
