Fubo Gaming gains approval to offer online sports wagering in Iowa
Aug. 31, 2021 9:28 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is trading higher pre-market after its subsidiary Fubo Gaming gained approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) to offer advance deposit online sports wagering in Iowa state through a market access agreement with Casino Queen.
- The approval marks an important next step in the launch of Fubo Sportsbook, a mobile sportsbook planned to go live in the fourth quarter 2021.
- Fubo mobile sportsbook will include an industry-first “Watching Now” feature that integrates livestreaming and sports wagering. It will combine data from streaming and betting platforms, including fuboTV’s first-party user behavior data to engage users.
- Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming, said, "We believe Fubo Sportsbook will provide an elevated sports entertainment experience that will bring increased interaction and engagement between sports viewing and betting. We are working with regulators in additional markets as we aim to truly innovate the gaming space."
- Fubo Gaming has market access deals in four other US states, including New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment, Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies and Arizona via the Ak-Chin Indian Community.
- FUBO +1.74% pre-market