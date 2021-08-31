eXp World Holdings expands real estate operations into Germany
Aug. 31, 2021 9:29 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) has expanded into Germany, under the eXp Germany banner.
- The company also planned to tap Japan this year.
- “Our decision to enter the German market comes on the heels of unprecedented growth at eXp and reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the EMEA region and our ambitions for future growth,” said Valdes. “Germany is the fourth-largest economy in the world and the most populated country in Western Europe, making it one of the largest players in the real estate market. With a thriving presence in six European markets already, Germany was a natural next step for eXp, as we continue to bring our life-changing business model to agents around the world.”
- eXp Germany’s brokerage operations will be led by Ilka Vietz, Managing Director, eXp Germany.
- eXp now operates in 18 countries and territories with more than 62,000 agents across the globe.