Boston Beer's subsidiary partners to launch non-alcoholic cannabis beverages in Canada
Aug. 31, 2021 9:31 AM ETENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. (WDDMF), SAMBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The Boston Beer's (NYSE:SAM) stock moves up 0.6% in pre-market trading after the cannabis producer Entourage Health (OTCQX:WDDMF) announced the partnership to launch a new portfolio of non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages in Canada.
- The new deal will see Boston Beer's subsidiary BBCCC, Entourage Health's subsidiary WeedMD RX and ASX-listed Althea Group's subsidiary Peak Processing Solutions coming together.
- Under the terms of the 5-year development, supply, manufacturing, sales and marketing agreements, BBC and Peak will develop the beverages with Entourage’s cannabinoid-rich input biomass processed at Peak’s Windsor, Ontario facility. Entourage will be the exclusive distributor of the cannabis-infused beverages in Canada leveraging its local sales and marketing network.
- "The cannabis market is constantly evolving and with a growing base of consumers seeking consumption alternatives, we’re excited to partner with Boston Beer and Peak to elevate our offerings with Canadian-made, cannabis-infused beverages developed by one of North America’s most iconic craft beer brands," says George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair of Entourage.
- The production is planned to start in Q4 2021.
- A recent report by Million Insights estimates the cannabis beverage market will grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2025 to reach US$2.8B, driven by preference for cannabis beverages among millennials.
