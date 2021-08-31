SEI continues global growth with additional $3.8B in institutional assets in 1H 2021
- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) adds 11 clients and nearly $3.8B in new outsourced chief investment officer and fiduciary management assets during the first half of 2021.
- Since January 2020, SEI's institutional business has added over $9.1B in new assets globally.
- "After nearly three decades, SEI continues to stand out in a crowded OCIO and fiduciary management marketplace due to our focus on delivering results, evolving our services and building a broad infrastructure. We leverage companywide capabilities and expertise to provide comprehensive and flexible solutions that address clients' needs. Our investment in technology, depth of resources and overall client experience are why we continue to be the provider of choice for more than 440 institutional investors." said Paul Klauder, Executive VP.
