Ryanair and Norwegian Air expect 'strong recovery' in European flights

Stansted Airport Operates Limited Passenger And Freight Flights Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News

  • Ryanair Holding's (RYAAY -0.3%) CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters today that the company had increased its passenger target in anticipation of "very strong recovery" in short-haul European flights.
  • The airline, which is Europe's largest by number of fliers, expects to fly 10.5 million passengers each month in September, October, and November, up from a July forecast of 10 million per month.
  • "Through the winter, pricing will continue to build, but it will still be below (pre-)COVID," O'Leary said. "We don't expect pricing to go back to pre-COVID levels until the summer of 2022."
  • Competitor Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF) announced that it would no longer need to raise additional cash due to the diminishing COVID-19 restrictions increasing bookings. The pandemic forced the company into bankruptcy last year forcing it to end its transatlantic network and lay off about two-thirds of its employees.
  • Norwegian didn't offer an outlook for 2021 but expects demand to pick up in the second quarter of 2022 for holiday travel.
  • Bank of America analysts say Ryanair is well-positioned to gain market share post-recovery.
