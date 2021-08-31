Zoom shares nosedive 16% as Wall Street slams company's outlook

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares plunged Tuesday as a record-setting revenue report couldn't keep Wall Street from turning its back on what was viewed as a disappointing outlook from the meeting technology company.
  • Zoom (ZM) fell more than 16%, to close at $289.50 a share, after the company said late Monday that it expects third-quarter sales to be between $1.015 billion and $1.02 billion, and earnings excluding one-time items of $1.07 to $1.08 a share. That outlook failed to excite investors, as analysts had earlier forecast the company to report $1.01 billion in sales and earnings of $1.09 a share for its third quarter.
  • And it was that outlook that gave some skepticism to the Zoom story, as concerns grew about its ability to maintain business levels that it has reached during the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of businesses sent employees home to work remotely.
  • "We still believe Zoom is a very good franchise, with a tremendous amount of growth in the future," said J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty, in a research note. "But, we expect the market will need to rationalize a different level of growth post-pandemic." Auty holds a neutral rating and $385-a-share price target on Zoom's stock.
  • Stifel analyst Tom Roderick echoed Auty's comments, saying that effects of the pandemic and its eventual aftermath make year-over-year comparisons for Zoom "as tricky as ever". Roderick left his hold rating on the company's stock unchanged, but cut his price target to $350 a share from $450 due to what he called "multiple compression and slowing growth."
  • However, Roderick said he thinks Zoom's (ZM) business is continuing to evolve in a positive manner, and cited the company reaching 2 million Zoom Phone users in its second quarter, just three months after hitting 1.5 million such users in its first quarter.
  • Still reaction to the company's outlook was severe in the context of how its second-quarter results turned out.
  • Zoom (ZM) said that for the quarter ending July 31, it earned $1.36 a share, on $1.02 billion -- the first time its quarterly sales topped $1 billion.
  • And the company said business with larger customers continued to improve. According to Zoom, the number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue increased 131% on the year to 2,278, while it reported 504,900 customers with more than 10 employees, a 36% increase from a year ago.
  • Zoom (ZM) wasn't alone in getting pummeled Tuesday. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), which Zoom recently said it would acquire for $14.7 billion in stock, saw its shares dive by more than 14% due to the company's ties to Zoom.
