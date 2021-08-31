Eagle Pharma surges after favorable court ruling over Endo (updated)
Aug. 31, 2021 9:56 AM ETEagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX), ENDPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
Update 2:09 PM ET: Issuing a statement on the legal outcome, Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) said that while the court has found non-infringement of Endo's patents, it did not rule on the validity of the patent. The company plans to appeal the ruling.
- Previously: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX +11.2%) has added more than a tenth in morning hours after a judge ruled that the company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Vasopressin will not infringe Vasostrict marketed by Endo International (ENDP -10.0%).
- In January, the U.S. District Court postponed a trial on vasopressin between Eagle and Endo Par Innovation Company, a unit of Endo International (ENDP).
- The legal battle between the two companies started in May 2018, when Par challenged Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) in a lawsuit over an alleged patent infringement over the filing of the company’s ANDA for Vasopressin.
In August, Seeking Alpha contributor CashFlow Hunter noted that Endo International (ENDP) risked about a 30% impact on EBITDA if the company loses exclusivity for Vasostrict.