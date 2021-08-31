Icanic Brands to acquire a 100% stake in Leef Holdings in an all-stock transaction
Aug. 31, 2021 10:13 AM ETIcanic Brands Company Inc. (ICNAF)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- LEEF Holdings is a cannabis farming and extraction company. The Company produces ~45 tons of biomass throughput per month and 3,000 liters of distillate extraction capability per month.
- Per the terms, Initial payment forming part of the purchase price will be equal to the higher of either $120 million or two times the TTM revenue of Leef for the period ended Sept. 30; Performance earn-out payment will be made in three installments over the next 39 months.
- LEEF’s pending 196-acre cultivation license would make it the largest farm in California and sits on over 1,900 acres of prime California real estate.
- The closing purchase Price implies an ~2.0x LEEF estimated 2022 revenue multiple and 6.5x LEEF estimated 2022 EBITDA multiple.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4'21, subject to necessary approvals.
- (OTCQB:ICNAF +21.0%)