China Zenix Auto slides post Q2 results
Aug. 31, 2021 10:18 AM ETChina Zenix Auto International Limited (ZXAIY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- China Zenix Auto (OTCPK:ZXAIY) reports revenue growth of 5% Y/Y in Q2.
- Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 10.4% Y/Y; sales of tubed steel wheels increased by 22.9% Y/Y; Sales of aluminum wheels increased by 14.5% Y/Y.
- Sales into the Chinese aftermarket and international markets remained weak during the quarter.
- Earlier in August, the company has received a non-binding preliminary proposal from the CEO to take the company private.
- CEO comment: "Higher raw material costs for metal were primary contributors to our losses in the results of the second quarter and first six months of 2021. Our sales of aluminum wheels increased by almost 37.9% in the first six months of 2021 as we increased our operation scale in that segment and benefited from the economy of scale. In addition, there is a continuing trend toward the purchase of less expensive wheels."