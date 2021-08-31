Youdao stock jumps 10% with Q2 billings almost doubling

Aug. 31, 2021 10:24 AM ETDAOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

  • Youdao (DAO +10.1%) Q2 total revenue of $200.3M, a 107.5% increase from last year.
  • Net revenues from learning services were $142.7M, representing a 112.4% increase.
  • Gross billings of online courses increased by 99.7% Y/Y to $167.6M gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses increased by 124.1% Y/Y.
  • Gross margin was 52.3%, compared with 45.2% past year.
  • Loss from operations was $84.3M, margin of loss from operations was 42.1%.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments totaled $294.4M.
