Airbus swipes $4.9B jet order from Boeing customer Jet2

Aug. 31, 2021 10:31 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY), BADRTGF, EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor33 Comments

Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 airplane Atlanta airport
Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.3%) picks off a Boeing (BA +0.4%) customer with an order for 36 single-aisle planes valued at $4.9B at list prices from U.K. leisure carrier Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF), citing lower fuel consumption, comfort and efficiency in choosing the A321neo jets.
  • The deal is valued at $4.9B before "significant discounts," with the number of planes potentially rising to 60, which would bring the face value of the deal to $8.1B.
  • Jet2 says it plans to finance its first-ever Airbus purchase through a combination of internal resources and debt.
  • Airbus' deal builds on a follow-on order from Delta Air Lines last week for 30 A321s.
