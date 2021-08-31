China to consider banning e-commerce companies for IP violations-report

Alibaba headquarter
maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • China is reportedly looking at banning some of its leading e-commerce companies from doing business in the country if they fail to abide by its intellectual property laws.
  • According to a report from Bloomberg, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has drafted a change to the country's e-commerce law that calls for more restrictions on companies if they fail to address serious IP violations of vendors that use their e-commerce platforms. At the extreme, companies such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) could have their business licenses revoked if they don't act accordingly against IP violators.
  • The report said the Chinese regulatory body is seeking opinions on the proposal until Oct. 14.
  • Among U.S.-traded Chinese companies, Alibaba (BABA) shares rose 2.7% on Tuesday, while Pinduoduo (PDD) was up by 1.5%, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) edged up by 0.6%, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) rose by 1.5% and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was off by 1.1%.
  • Last week, a report from the Wall Street Journal said China is considering prohibiting the country's big-data tech companies from holding IPOs in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.