China to consider banning e-commerce companies for IP violations-report
- China is reportedly looking at banning some of its leading e-commerce companies from doing business in the country if they fail to abide by its intellectual property laws.
- According to a report from Bloomberg, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has drafted a change to the country's e-commerce law that calls for more restrictions on companies if they fail to address serious IP violations of vendors that use their e-commerce platforms. At the extreme, companies such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) could have their business licenses revoked if they don't act accordingly against IP violators.
- The report said the Chinese regulatory body is seeking opinions on the proposal until Oct. 14.
- Among U.S.-traded Chinese companies, Alibaba (BABA) shares rose 2.7% on Tuesday, while Pinduoduo (PDD) was up by 1.5%, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) edged up by 0.6%, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) rose by 1.5% and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was off by 1.1%.
- Last week, a report from the Wall Street Journal said China is considering prohibiting the country's big-data tech companies from holding IPOs in the U.S.