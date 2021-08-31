Chico's FAS stock drops despite return to profitability

  • Chico's FAS (CHS -14.6%) shares fall today after the company posted a net profit with GAAP EPS of $0.21, beats by $0.25, for the quarter ended July 31, 2021. Chico's posted a net loss of $0.40 per share in the second quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $0.02 per share in Q2 2019.
  • Total company comparable sales for the quarter compared to Q2 2019 declined 1.6%. The Soma brand improved 38.1% while Chico's and WHBM decreased 14.3% and 5.4%, respectively.
  • The company mentioned supply chain headwinds as total company on-hand inventories at the end of the second quarter compared to Q2 2019 were down 19.6%, reflecting conservative inventory management to better align inventory and assortments with consumer demand.
  • Chico's improved its balance sheet with a $34.8 million cash and marketable securities sequential increase from operating activity cashflow, but total liabilities still total above $1B, over twice as much as the mark of $427M at the end of February 2019.
  • FY Guidance Raised: Chico's FAS now expects consolidated year-over-year net sales improvement between 32% to 35% from 28% to 34%. Consensus net sales improvement is 32.6%.
  • Peer Designer Brands Inc (DBI -10.9%) also saw a price drop this morning despite an earnings beat.
