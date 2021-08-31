Leju stock falls ~6% amid 1H net loss and flat revenue outlook for 2H
Aug. 31, 2021 10:45 AM ETLeju Holdings Limited (LEJU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Leju Holdings (LEJU -5.7%) slumped after the company posted loss for 1H provided and a relatively flat growth outlook for 2H revenue.
- 1H non-GAAP net loss of -$42.6M, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.2M in 1H 2020.
- Leju's CEO Geoffrey He said "In the first half of 2021, amid tightening regulations in China's real estate industry, the pressure on real estate developers' operations and sales continued to increase,"
- Geoffrey He further noted: "Against this challenging backdrop, Leju's overall business was able to maintain steady growth. However, due to the deterioration of the credit status of one of our real estate developer clients, our bad debt provision for the first half of this year increased by US$48.9 million compared to the same period of 2020, resulting in a loss for the first half of this year."
- Loss from operations was $49.9 million, compared to income from operations of $1.2M in 1H 2020, mainly due to bad debt provision which was increased by $48.9M compared to 1H 2020.
- Net loss attributable to Leju shareholders was $47.8M, compared to net income of $1.5M, for the same period of 2020.
- Total revenues of the online-to-offline of the Chinese real estate services provider increased 8% Y/Y to $301.1M.
- Revenues from e-commerce services rose 13% Y/Y to $231.4M, while Revenues from online advertising services decreased 6% Y/Y to $69.3M.
- Outlook: Company estimates that its total revenues for the 2H 2021 will be ~$300M to $310M, which is relatively flat compared to the first half of 2021.
- Consensus Revenue Estimate for full year 2021 is $780.60M (+8.49%)