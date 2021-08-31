Disney launches Star+ general entertainment service in Latin America
- Walt Disney (DIS +0.7%) has launched Star+ in Latin America, implementing the next phase of its global rollout of general entertainment content.
- The streaming service ranges from $6.30 to $10 per month depending on country, and serves up not only movies and shows form Disney brands (including 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, ABC and FX) but also live sports from ESPN.
- There's also discounting available for those who bundle Star+ with Disney+.
- Disney's approach in Latin America differs somewhat from a global strategy, as it used its Investor Day last December to lay out plans for general entertainment to come overseas through its Star brand in Disney Plus, except in Latin America where Star Plus would represent a separate app.
- And there, unlike elsewhere, it's being bundled with the ESPN content as one offering due to the success of live sports in Latin America.
- The way was paved for an on-time launch two weeks ago when Disney and Starz (LGF.A, LGF.B) settled an issue over the Star Plus brand name and potential confusion.
- Disney launched Star as its general entertainment brand in non-U.S. markets in February.