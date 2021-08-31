Gazprom triples quarterly earnings; revenues nearly double
Aug. 31, 2021 10:56 AM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OGZPY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it swung to an H1 pre-tax profit of 1.24T rubles ($16.88B), while Q2 net income surged more than 3x from a year earlier to 521.2B rubles (~$7B).
- H1 net profit totaled 968.5B rubles compared with 23.92B rubes in the year-ago period, on sales of 4.35T - including a 93% increase in net sales to Europe and other countries to 702/4B rubles - vs. 2.9T the year before.
- For Q2, revenues rose 78% Y/Y to 2.07T rubles from 1.16T rubles in the prior-year quarter.
- Gazprom's H2 results should exceed H1 given record gas prices in Europe and anticipated strong demand, finance chief Alexander Ivannikov reportedly said during today's earnings conference call.
- Gazprom's Q3 results could be hurt after a fire earlier this month at its facilities in northern Russia reduced supplies that already were under strain.