Destination XL soars after earnings beat, double-digit sales growth

Upward arrow made of dollar banknotes on white background - Concept of growing and upward trend of dollar currency
CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Destination XL Group (OTC:DXLG +14.1%) shares are trading up after the company posted EPS of $0.27, beats by $0.24. Total sales for the second quarter were $138.6 million, up 81.3% from Q2 2020 and up 12.5% from Q2 2019.
  • Total debt, net of cash fell to $11.0M as of July 31, 2021. That number was $61.0 million on August 1, 2020 and $58.7 million on August 3, 2019.
  • Gross margin improved to 51.7% compared to 44.3% in the pre-COVID comparable quarter, driven by a 350 bps improvement in merchandise margins from fewer promotions and a 390 bps improvement from store closures and renegotiated leases. The company expects promotional activity during the holiday season will increase, but wants to maintain a lower promotional strategy going forward.
  • "We believe we are increasing our market share in the big + tall market," said CEO Harvey Kanter, "but also caution our optimism given the ongoing surges of the Covid Delta variant and ongoing risk in the supply chain."
  • Raises FY Guidance: Sales are now expected to be between $490M and $505M from between $415 and $435M and consensus of $435.8M. Net income is expected to be $0.64 to $0.76 per share vs consensus of $0.13.
  • Peer Chico's FAS (CHS -17.2%) dropped today despite returning to profitability and reporting earnings above consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.