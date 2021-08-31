Destination XL soars after earnings beat, double-digit sales growth
Aug. 31, 2021 11:10 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Destination XL Group (OTC:DXLG +14.1%) shares are trading up after the company posted EPS of $0.27, beats by $0.24. Total sales for the second quarter were $138.6 million, up 81.3% from Q2 2020 and up 12.5% from Q2 2019.
- Total debt, net of cash fell to $11.0M as of July 31, 2021. That number was $61.0 million on August 1, 2020 and $58.7 million on August 3, 2019.
- Gross margin improved to 51.7% compared to 44.3% in the pre-COVID comparable quarter, driven by a 350 bps improvement in merchandise margins from fewer promotions and a 390 bps improvement from store closures and renegotiated leases. The company expects promotional activity during the holiday season will increase, but wants to maintain a lower promotional strategy going forward.
- "We believe we are increasing our market share in the big + tall market," said CEO Harvey Kanter, "but also caution our optimism given the ongoing surges of the Covid Delta variant and ongoing risk in the supply chain."
- Raises FY Guidance: Sales are now expected to be between $490M and $505M from between $415 and $435M and consensus of $435.8M. Net income is expected to be $0.64 to $0.76 per share vs consensus of $0.13.
- Peer Chico's FAS (CHS -17.2%) dropped today despite returning to profitability and reporting earnings above consensus.