BAE enters next phase of mission planning software program with $6.5M DARPA contract
Aug. 31, 2021 11:25 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Defense company BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -0.3%) has won a $6.5M phase two contract for semi-autonomous mission planning software from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
- The Phase 2 award is part of the Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs (ACK) program, and comes after BAE successfully completed a Phase 1 demonstration of its software under development.
- Under Phase 1, the company's R&D lab worked with Carnegie Mellon University and Uncharted Software to create the Multi-domain Adaptive Request Service software. Work is being done at BAE's Burlington, Massachusetts and Arlington, Virginia facilities.
- The software demonstrated its ability to support real-time plan updates during a live exercise and generate options to adapt the plan to new tasks. Phase 2 will see BAE continue software development and scale up capabilities to include automatic identification of available assets across domains, and assess costs and benefits of using the assets when adapting mission tasks.
- Chris Eisenbies, Product Line Director of the Autonomy, Controls, and Estimation group at BAE, said, "Autonomy is a critical enabler for multi-domain mission planning. The Phase 2 award will focus on advancing the software designed for military operators to leverage battlespace resources from across various domains, including space, air, land, and sea, for more effective, efficient missions."